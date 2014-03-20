Vice President Biden Heading to Santa Barbara for Fundraiser

He is expected to attend an event for the Democratic National Committee on Friday at a private residence in Montecito

Vice President Joe Biden will fly into the Santa Barbara Airport Friday for a fundraising dinner for the Democratic National Committee.

The event will take place Friday evening at a private residence in Montecito, according to a spokesperson for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

The spokesperson could not provide information about the exact location or other details such as ticket prices, but indicated some roads would be shut down in the area.

Flight restrictions will be in place around the Santa Barbara Airport on Friday and Saturday, according to a notice from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Several large military aircraft were observed Thursday at the Santa Barbara Airport, unloading equipment, black SUVs and other items in advance of Biden's visit, according to witnesses.

Sources told Noozhawk it appears the vice president's plane with arrive at the south side of the field, near the main passenger terminal.

Biden apparently will spend the night in the Santa Barbara area, but where is not known.

The Santa Barbara Police Department sent out an advisory Thursday evening, based on information provided by the U.S. Secret Service, indicating roads that may be subject to delays and congestion related to Biden's visit.

On Friday:

» 2-3 p.m.: Highway 101 between State Route 217 (Ward Memorial Boulevard) and Mission Street.

» 5:30-8:30 p.m.: Between Foothill Road and Alameda Padre Serra and Alamar Avenue and Hillcrest Drive.

» 8:30-9:30 p.m. Between Highway 101 and the Pacific Ocean and Butterfly Lane and Eucalyptus Lane.



On Saturday:



» 3:45-4:15p: Between Highway 101 and the Pacific Ocean and Butterfly Lane and Eucalyptus Lane.

» 3:45-4:15p: Highway 101 between State Route 217 and Mission Street.

