Vicki Hazard to Join Casa Dorinda Board

Casa Dorinda has named Victoria C. Hazard to its Montecito Retirement Association Board of Directors. Hazard brings leadership experience in the hospitality, healthcare and nonprofit sectors to her new post.

“We are thrilled to welcome Vicki to our board of directors here at Casa Dorinda,” said Brian McCague, president/CEO of the Montecito Retirement Association (MRA).

“I am confident that her breadth of experience in strategic planning and operations in the healthcare field as well as her commitment to the Santa Barbara area will be a tremendous asset to our Board, residents and community as a whole,” he said.

“My colleagues and I are delighted to have Vicki Hazard join us at this important juncture in Casa’s long history. This community has a bright, exciting future, and a director of her caliber will do much to help us move into it,” said Craig A. Parton, board chair.

Hazard will join the board of the Montecito Retirement Association, which owns and oversees Casa Dorinda, effective Jan. 1.

The mission of the MRA is to operate at Casa Dorinda a LifeCare program with a commitment to excellence in the character and quality of its services so residents may continue to live their lives with dignity and security as independently and fully as they are able.

“I am deeply committed to the mission and vision of Casa Dorinda and am honored to have the opportunity to play a crucial role in shaping its future by serving on the Board,” Hazard said.

“We are lucky to live in an area with a retirement community like Casa Dorinda that has such a reputation for excellence in both lifestyle and medical care,” she said.

Hazard has devoted more than three decades to giving back to nonprofits in Santa Barbara and beyond by serving in leadership positions.

She serves on the board of Sansum Clinic, Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, and Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara. Hazard also is affiliated with the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics.

For more information on Casa Dorinda, contact Kelly Weiser, 969-8049 or visit the community’s website at CasaDorinda.org.

— Kelly Weiser for Casa Dorinda.