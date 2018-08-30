Vicky Delk’s Huge Comeback Win Sparks Carpinteria Tennis

Vicky Delk rallied from an 0-5 deficit in the third round of singles play and defeated her opponent from Pacifica 7-5 to finish unbeaten on the day and lead Carpinteria High's girls tennis team to a 13-5 non-league win on Thursday.

"She was so determined on each point and you could see the momentum of the match change about midway through the set. And after that change it was just impossible to stop her," said coach Charles Bryant. "I haven't seen such an inspirational effort in quite a long time."

Josie Gordon went 2-1, falling short in a comeback against Pacifica's No. 2 player. Sydney Endow went 2-0 before being subbed out.

In doubles, Amy Perez/Karla Marin went 2-0 and Perez paired with Leigh Pluma to take the final set.

Carpinteria (2-0) is home Friday against a Hart.