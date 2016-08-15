Victim Airlifted to Hospital After Highway 101 Rollover Near Los Alamos

A 12-year-old boy is taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with moderate to major injuries

A 12-year-old boy was airlifted to a Santa Barbara hospital Monday after a single-vehicle rollover accident on Highway 101 north of Los Alamos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash occurred shortly after noon on northbound Highway 101, about 1 mile north of Palmer Road, authorities said.

There were two people in the pickup truck, a man in his 50s and his 12-year-old son, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

Both of them got out of the vehicle by the time emergency responders arrived to the scene.

"The driver was uninjured although the 12-year-old was complaining of moderate to major injuries and was airlifted by Calstar to Cottage Hospital," he said.

The highway was shut down for about 10 minutes while a Calstar medical helicopter landed to pick up the patient and was reopened at 12:35 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was under investigation by the CHP.

