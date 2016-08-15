Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 11:12 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Victim Airlifted to Hospital After Highway 101 Rollover Near Los Alamos

A 12-year-old boy is taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with moderate to major injuries

A 12-year-old boy was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after a rollover vehicle accident on Highway 101 north of Los Alamos.
A 12-year-old boy was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after a rollover vehicle accident on Highway 101 north of Los Alamos.  (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo | August 15, 2016 | 1:16 p.m.

A 12-year-old boy was airlifted to a Santa Barbara hospital Monday after a single-vehicle rollover accident on Highway 101 north of Los Alamos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. 

The crash occurred shortly after noon on northbound Highway 101, about 1 mile north of Palmer Road, authorities said. 

There were two people in the pickup truck, a man in his 50s and his 12-year-old son, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

Both of them got out of the vehicle by the time emergency responders arrived to the scene. 

"The driver was uninjured although the 12-year-old was complaining of moderate to major injuries and was airlifted by Calstar to Cottage Hospital," he said.  

The highway was shut down for about 10 minutes while a Calstar medical helicopter landed to pick up the patient and was reopened at 12:35 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. 

The crash was under investigation by the CHP.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 