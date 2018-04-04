Victim Critically Injured in Gang-Related Shooting in Santa Maria

A man was critically injured early Monday in a gang-related shooting in Santa Maria, according to the Police Department.

At about 12:45 a.m., Santa Maria officers responded to the 900 block of West El Camino Street on a report of a shooting, police said.

They found an adult male victim who had suffered a single gunshot wound to his chest.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition Monday morning.

The Santa Maria Police Department is requesting anyone with information on this crime contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805.928.3781 x 2278.

