Stabbing Victim Undergoes Surgery After Fight Outside Lompoc Bar

A fight outside a Lompoc bar left a 23-year-old man with severe stab wounds early Saturday, police said.

While Lompoc police were investigating an unrelated murder, dispatchers were alerted that someone had been stabbed at DJ’s Saloon, at 724 E. Ocean Ave.

Officers responded around 1:43 a.m. and learned that two men got into a fight outside of the bar, during which the victim sustained severe stab wounds, police said.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria for surgery.

“At this time it appears the victim suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries,” police said in a statement.

Due to a shortage of officers when the call first came in, Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies responded to assist before police could free some officers from the murder investigation at a residence in the 100 block of South C Street.

The stabbing investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Lompoc police Detective Bureau at 805.875.8120 or 805.736.2341.

