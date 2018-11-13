Tuesday, November 13 , 2018, 1:35 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Victims in Fatal Nipomo Motorcycle Crash Identified as Santa Maria Residents

By Nick Wilson for the San Luis Obispo Tribune | November 13, 2018 | 11:55 a.m.

The California Highway Patrol has released the names of the victims in a motorcycle crash in Nipomo on Saturday night that killed a man and severely injured his female passenger.

They are Mark Bradford Hurd and Krisanna Lynn Anastacia Parke, both of Santa Maria, according to CHP spokesman Mike Poelking.

Hurd, 42, was driving a 2018 Harley Davidson at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday when it was hit by a 2015 Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck driven by 62-year-old John Ricker of Arroyo Grande, the CHP said.

Ricker had stopped before attempting to turn left onto Thompson Avenue from Wineman Road, according to the CHP.

Ricker failed to observe the motorcycle approaching the intersection and pulled directly into the bike’s path, the CHP said.

Hurd was unable to avoid the truck, and the front of the motorcycle crashed into the left side of the truck, ejecting Hurd and Parke from the bike.

Hurd was killed in the crash, while Parke suffered major injuries and was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria for treatment, according to the CHP.

Ricker didn’t suffer any injuries.

The incident remains under investigation, Poelking said.

Marian Medical Center officials did not immediately respond Tuesday morning to a call and email inquiring about Parke’s medical condition.

[Click here for more stories from the San Luis Obispo Tribune.]

Editor's Note: A GoFundMe account has been set up by Hurd's friends and family and is available online here

