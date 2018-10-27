Victim’s, Suspects’ Vehicles Missing after Carjacking in Santa Maria

Santa Maria police were searching for three vehicles involved in a carjacking late Friday night, Lt. Mark Streker said Saturday.

At approximately 11:50 p.m. Friday, police officers responded to a report of a carjacking in the 100 block of North Lincoln Street.

The victim told officers he was forced to the side of the road by one vehicle as a second suspect’s vehicle pulled behind him.

One of the suspects in the first vehicle pointed a gun at the victim and directed him out of the car.

A suspect from one of the vehicles drove away in the victim’s car, Streker added.

The victim’s missing vehicle is a red 1998 Lincoln Town Car with a license plate number of 4CUT114.

The suspects’ vehicles were a silver 1994 Dodge Ram truck and a white sedan, Streker added.

All three vehicles remained missing Saturday afternoon, Streker said.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the vehicles can call the Police Department at 805.928.3781, ext. 2277.

