Soccer

Victor Chavez’s 2 Goals Lead SBCC Men; John Sisterson Becomes Program’s Winningest Coach

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | October 11, 2016 | 10:10 p.m.

Victor Chavez scored two goals in a six-minute span of the second half on Tuesday night to lift SBCC to a 2-0 men’s soccer win over Hancock in its WSC North opener at La Playa Stadium and make John Sisterson the winningest coach in men's soccer at the school.

The victory was the 121st for Sisterson, passing Tim Vom Steeg who won 120-18-7 in seven seasons. Sisterson is 121-55-29 in 10 seasons at the helm.

“It was in the back of my mind because one of the boys mentioned it last week,” said Sisterson of the all-time coaching record. “We were 5-1, then we lost three straight so I didn’t know when it would come. It’s nice to get it but it’s not about me, it’s about the team, about our coaching staff and all the great support staff at SBCC."

The Vaqueros are 6-4 overall and 1-0 in conference. Hancock dropped its fourth straight and fell to 2-8-2.

Chavez, a freshman forward from Garden Street Academy scored his first goal off an assist from William Joyce. Joyce made a long run and rolled a through ball to Chavez, who blasted in a left-footed shot from 20 yards in the 56th minute.

In the 61st minute, Joyce outworked two defenders near the end line on the left side and made a short pass to Chavez, who scored from three yards out for a 2-0 lead.

“The first goal, I saw an empty space and went for the through ball,” said Chavez. “I decided to shoot low and to the right. On the second one, Billy went toward the line on the left and that left an empty spot in the 6-yard box. It was a very smart pass."

Shane Pitcock made a leaping save of a rocket by Bernardo Rubio in the 15th minute. Pitcock made five saves for his fifth shutout, improving to 6-2 on the year.

The Vaqueros outshot their county rivals 10-5 in the second half and 15-10 for the game.

