Victor Chavez’s Goal Difference in SBCC’s 1-0 Victory Over Oxnard

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information | November 1, 2017 | 12:31 a.m.

Victor Chavez drove a penalty kick into the bottom left corner in the 70th minute on Tuesday and SBCC’s defense did the rest in a 1-0 men’s soccer victory at Oxnard.

The Vaqueros, ranked sixth in the state, remained undefeated at 12-0-4 and 6-0-1 in the WSC North. They lead the conference and got a boost when Hancock tied Santa Monica 1-1. The Vaqueros have 19 points and Santa Monica (4-0-3) is second with 15 points.

SBCC is 9-0-1 in its last 10 games and 3-0-1 in its last four with three shutouts. Oxnard fell to 10-7-1 and 3-4.

Goalie Shane Pitcock, a first-team All-WSC choice last year, made five saves for his eighth shutout this year and 14th of his career.

Chavez got his first penalty kick of the year after the Condors were called for a hand ball in the box. Chavez is third in the WSC North in scoring with 11 goals and 25 points.

“Jessie Jimenez hit the bar in the first half and we had a number of good scoring opportunities,” said coach John Sisterson. “It was a hard-fought game. Mike (Abiodun Akintioye, a sophomore from Sweden) was the man of the match. He won every ball he had to win in the midfield, he distributed the ball smartly and he worked hard for 90 minutes.”

The Vaqueros have three games left in the regular season.. They host L.A. Mission on Friday at 1 p.m.

