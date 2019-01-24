Victor Manuel Ramirez, 83, of Santa Barbara, died Jan. 21, 2019. He was born on Jan. 11, 1936
Please call 805-455-5052 for the funeral venue.
Arrangememts byWelch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.
Thursday, January 24 , 2019, 3:00 pm | Fair 69º
Victor Manuel Ramirez, 83, of Santa Barbara, died Jan. 21, 2019. He was born on Jan. 11, 1936
Please call 805-455-5052 for the funeral venue.
Arrangememts byWelch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.
Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.
© Noozhawk | All Rights Reserved.
This copy is for your personal, noncommercial use only.
Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.Sign Up Now >