Victor Rinaldi Wins 200-400 Double for Carpinteria in Meet With Foothill Tech

Track & Field

Victor Rinaldi won in his first 200-meter race and added a victory in the 400 for Carpinteria in a Tri-Valley League dual meet against Foothill Tech on Thursday.

Foothill Tech handed the Warriors their first league loss, winning the boys meet 98-38 and the girls' 84-52.

Rinaldi, a middle distance runner, worked on his kick in the 200 and won in 23.59. His 400 time was 52.30.

Roderick Hutchinson jumped a personal best of 20-2.25 to take the high jump and Isaac DeAble threw a PR of 41-1.25 in the shot put.

In the girls' meet, Shaya Alexander won and recorded PRs in the long jump (15-11.75) and triple jump (34-6). Yvette Zamora swept the hurdles races, going 19.25 in the 100-meter race and 51.92 at 300. Marin MacDonald set a PR of 30-8.25 in winning the shot put.

Carpinteria will host the Santa Barbara County Championships on Saturday.