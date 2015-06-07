Victor Tognazzini: ‘Poll’ of Santa Maria District’s Teachers Misleading

The Santa Maria Times covered a poll on low teacher morale allegedly taken by the District Faculty Association for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

Association President Mark Goodman reported that the union polled approximately 260 of its 381 members and received 182 responses. He told the board that 155 responded, making it 41 percent or 30 percent suffering from low morale.

That number, if true, is unacceptable, but it is not the nearly three-quarters of the faculty as asserted by the Times. Factual data and truth become casualties during contract negotiations.

The following day the Times carried a story of teachers protesting prior to the board meeting. It was a shame the reporter did not stay for the meeting.

The real story took place in the board room as retiring classified and certificated employees were recognized and honored for their service and Delta High School’s teaching staff was recognized for receiving the Model School Award.

The Association received the district contract proposal in March. Mr. Goodman “sun shined” their proposal at the May board meeting, but it cannot be officially received until June.

As board president, I asked Mr. Goodman in open session if the association would agree to bargain over the summer. He replied that he would have to check with the negotiating team. They continue to stall the process and yet protesting teachers carry picket signs reading “Contract Now.”

I asked if they would agree to negotiate in public, which was negatively received. Transparency would be a tremendous benefit in “sun shining” the process for teachers, district administration and the public.

As members of the board, we have a responsibility to provide the best learning environment possible for our students. A major part is to ensure that the teachers in our district are afforded the best teaching environment possible.

We continually strive to balance our stewardship of taxpayer dollars with our responsibility to our students, teachers, classified staff, parents and the communities we serve and to whom we are held accountable.

As the only media outlet to take the “poll” seriously, the Times appeared to take a greater interest in promoting the union’s posturing than in accuracy.

The Times editorial, “Seeing issues in teaching,” used the so-called “poll” to launch an assault on our district and bemoaned several social ills that have negatively affected teachers, including a lack of parental involvement in the education process.

We are encouraged by parents who attend board meetings to become involved in their children’s education. Parents seek seats at the table in Shared Decision Making, a point the association inexplicably fought in the last contract negotiations.

Parental involvement comes with a cost. One was harassed in a threatening manner at his place of business by a negotiating team member in a despicably thuggish act because of the parent’s interest in expanding parent involvement in Shared Decision Making.

We value our teachers and we negotiate in good faith and in a fiscally responsible manner. The association seeks to create an adversarial atmosphere with teachers sending union-crafted form letters and flooding board members’ phones with mostly anonymous texts.

Some are inappropriate and hurtful as they make reference to one board member’s deceased spouse. The association’s tactics have delayed negotiations and have created enmity between teachers and the administration.

I would offer Abraham Lincoln’s words, spoken during his first inaugural address, as a challenge to the association: “We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory will swell when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”

Victor Tognazzini is president of the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Board of Governors.