Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 11:45 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Victor Tognazzini: ‘Poll’ of Santa Maria District’s Teachers Misleading

By Victor Tognazinni, Santa Maria Joint Union High School District board president | June 7, 2015 | 9:46 a.m.

The Santa Maria Times covered a poll on low teacher morale allegedly taken by the District Faculty Association for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

Association President Mark Goodman reported that the union polled approximately 260 of its 381 members and received 182 responses. He told the board that 155 responded, making it 41 percent or 30 percent suffering from low morale.

That number, if true, is unacceptable, but it is not the nearly three-quarters of the faculty as asserted by the Times. Factual data and truth become casualties during contract negotiations.

The following day the Times carried a story of teachers protesting prior to the board meeting. It was a shame the reporter did not stay for the meeting.

The real story took place in the board room as retiring classified and certificated employees were recognized and honored for their service and Delta High School’s teaching staff was recognized for receiving the Model School Award.

The Association received the district contract proposal in March. Mr. Goodman “sun shined” their proposal at the May board meeting, but it cannot be officially received until June.

As board president, I asked Mr. Goodman in open session if the association would agree to bargain over the summer. He replied that he would have to check with the negotiating team. They continue to stall the process and yet protesting teachers carry picket signs reading “Contract Now.”

I asked if they would agree to negotiate in public, which was negatively received. Transparency would be a tremendous benefit in “sun shining” the process for teachers, district administration and the public.

As members of the board, we have a responsibility to provide the best learning environment possible for our students. A major part is to ensure that the teachers in our district are afforded the best teaching environment possible.

We continually strive to balance our stewardship of taxpayer dollars with our responsibility to our students, teachers, classified staff, parents and the communities we serve and to whom we are held accountable.

As the only media outlet to take the “poll” seriously, the Times appeared to take a greater interest in promoting the union’s posturing than in accuracy.

The Times editorial, “Seeing issues in teaching,” used the so-called “poll” to launch an assault on our district and bemoaned several social ills that have negatively affected teachers, including a lack of parental involvement in the education process.

We are encouraged by parents who attend board meetings to become involved in their children’s education. Parents seek seats at the table in Shared Decision Making, a point the association inexplicably fought in the last contract negotiations.

Parental involvement comes with a cost. One was harassed in a threatening manner at his place of business by a negotiating team member in a despicably thuggish act because of the parent’s interest in expanding parent involvement in Shared Decision Making.

We value our teachers and we negotiate in good faith and in a fiscally responsible manner. The association seeks to create an adversarial atmosphere with teachers sending union-crafted form letters and flooding board members’ phones with mostly anonymous texts.

Some are inappropriate and hurtful as they make reference to one board member’s deceased spouse. The association’s tactics have delayed negotiations and have created enmity between teachers and the administration.

I would offer Abraham Lincoln’s words, spoken during his first inaugural address, as a challenge to the association: “We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory will swell when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”

Victor Tognazzini is president of the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Board of Governors.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 