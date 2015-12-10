Monday, April 9 , 2018, 4:02 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Victor Tognazzini Resigns From Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Board of Education

Board President Dr. Jack Garvin, Superintendent Dr. Mark Richardson, Board Member Victor Tognazzini, Board Member Carol Karamitsos, Board Member Diana Perez and Board Member Dominick Palera. Click to view larger
Board President Dr. Jack Garvin, Superintendent Dr. Mark Richardson, Board Member Victor Tognazzini, Board Member Carol Karamitsos, Board Member Diana Perez and Board Member Dominick Palera. (SMJUHSD photo)
By Kenny Klein for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District | December 10, 2015 | 9:40 a.m.

A man who has given energy and loyal service to the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Board of Education and the Santa Maria Valley is retiring.

Board Member Victor Tognazzini, who submitted his letter of resignation to Superintendent Dr. Mark Richardson recently, made the announcement during the board meeting Tuesday night. His last official day will be Dec. 31, 2015.

Tognazzini, who was elected in 2004, plans to spend more time with his wife Susan and family. They are moving to Wyoming.

“My service on this board has been one of the highlights of my life," Tognazzini said. “There is great satisfaction in being a part of a governance team that ensures our community’s students have the best possible learning environment. I am proud to have been part of the stewardship of this board and all who have served and now serve."

“I am grateful to the voters in our communities who elected and re-elected me to this position where I have been privileged to serve," he added. “It has been a distinct honor to have served with such fine members of our community."

Dr. Richardson described Tognazzini as a “champion” of public education.

“His devotion to young people, our staff and the community is unmatched," Dr. Richardson said.

The board will have 60 days to fill the vacancy. They can appoint, conduct interviews or hold a special election.  

Tognazzini’s term expires in December 2016. Whoever fills the vacant seat will have to run for re-election in November 2016.

Kenny Klein is the public information officer for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 