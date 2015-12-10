Victor Tognazzini Resigns From Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Board of Education

Advice

A man who has given energy and loyal service to the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Board of Education and the Santa Maria Valley is retiring.

Board Member Victor Tognazzini, who submitted his letter of resignation to Superintendent Dr. Mark Richardson recently, made the announcement during the board meeting Tuesday night. His last official day will be Dec. 31, 2015.

Tognazzini, who was elected in 2004, plans to spend more time with his wife Susan and family. They are moving to Wyoming.

“My service on this board has been one of the highlights of my life," Tognazzini said. “There is great satisfaction in being a part of a governance team that ensures our community’s students have the best possible learning environment. I am proud to have been part of the stewardship of this board and all who have served and now serve."

“I am grateful to the voters in our communities who elected and re-elected me to this position where I have been privileged to serve," he added. “It has been a distinct honor to have served with such fine members of our community."

Dr. Richardson described Tognazzini as a “champion” of public education.

“His devotion to young people, our staff and the community is unmatched," Dr. Richardson said.

The board will have 60 days to fill the vacancy. They can appoint, conduct interviews or hold a special election.

Tognazzini’s term expires in December 2016. Whoever fills the vacant seat will have to run for re-election in November 2016.

— Kenny Klein is the public information officer for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.