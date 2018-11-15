Thursday, November 15 , 2018, 5:34 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Victoria Juarez to Lead Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara

By Tim Dougherty for The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara | November 15, 2018 | 2:07 p.m.
Victoria Juarez
Victoria Juarez

Victoria Juarez, a nonprofit professional who has led Girls Inc. of Carpinteria to new fiscal and programmatic heights as executive director, has been named president/CEO of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara. She will begin in her new role on Dec. 3.

“Victoria personifies what we hope to achieve at the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara,” said Foundation Board chair Don Logan. “A first-generation college graduate, she has gone on to distinguish herself as a nonprofit leader of outstanding vision, passion, and energy.

“We are confident she is well-suited to building on the Scholarship Foundation’s remarkable 56-year heritage.”

A native of Kettleman City in California’s San Joaquin Valley, Juarez earned a bachelor’s degree in history and master’s in public administration, both at California State University, Long Beach.

Following a two-year stint as a Peace Corps volunteer in Cheboksary, Russia, she was named service coordinator for Project Access in Garden Grove, CA, and later program director for the YMCA of Greater Long Beach.

In 2007, Juarez accepted a development associate position at Storyteller Children’s Center, which helps homeless and at-risk children in Santa Barbara achieve kindergarten readiness through therapeutic preschool and support services.

She was promoted to associate director of that organization three years later. As executive director of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria since 2011, Juarez has increased revenue 24 percent in support of new programming, operations, and regional expansion into Ventura County.

The group currently serves more than 700 youth in the Carpinteria Valley and points south.

Juarez is a board member for Leading from Within and the Santa Barbara Education Foundation, and serves on the Commission for Women of Santa Barbara County. A past president of the Santa Barbara Peace Corps Association, she is also a sustainer for the Junior League of Santa Barbara.

Her appointment caps an eight-month nationwide search. Juarez will succeed Barbara Robertson, who has led the Scholarship Foundation as interim president/CEO following the departure of Candace Winkler in January.

“There is no other organization in Santa Barbara County I’d rather lead,” Juarez said. “The foundation’s mission, to help local students to and through college, resonates deeply with me because I’ve experienced higher education’s transformative impact firsthand.

“My grandparents were migrant workers and my father never made it past the third grade, but my family instilled a deep love of learning in me. They understood, fundamentally, that a college degree could open opportunities that would have otherwise remained closed to me.

“There’s nothing I’d rather do than help the next generation of students better their lives and enrich their community through access to higher education.”

The nonprofit Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded in excess of $108 million to more than 50,000 county students since its founding in 1962. For more information, visit www.sbscholarship.org.
 
— Tim Dougherty for The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 