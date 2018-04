Posted on March 25, 2014 | 5:09 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Victoria May Yansen, 94, of Goleta died March 25, 2014.

She was born Aug. 23, 1919.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 31, followed by the funeral service at 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Welch-Ryce-Haider's Goleta Chapel at 450 Ward Drive

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.