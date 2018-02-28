Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 7:27 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Video Games for Kids in Hospital Just What Doctor Ordered

Fun Center play unit keeps young patients entertained, distracted

Playing Nintendo brings a smile to a patient at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
Playing Nintendo brings a smile to a patient at Lompoc Valley Medical Center. (Lompoc Valley Medical Center)
By Nora K. Wallace for Lompoc Valley Medical Center | February 28, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Lompoc Valley Medical Center’s smallest patients now have something to keep them occupied while they’re healing.

Thanks to the Starlight Children’s Foundation and Lompoc’s Child Life Connection, LVMC has received a state-of-the-art Starlight Fun Center mobile entertainment unit.

Powered by the latest WiiU system from Nintendo, the Starlight Fun Center offers online access to family friendly video games, movies, documentaries and educational content.

Fun Centers roll anywhere indoors to provide seriously ill or injured children and their families with the healing power of play through hours of fun, distraction and a much-needed sense of normalcy while in the hospital, the foundation said.

To a hospitalized child, a Fun Center unit helps combat boredom and loneliness through access to popular games like Mario Kart, Smash Bros, Madden NFL, NBA 2k13 and more.

Starlight, Child Life Connection and LVMC have a long-standing relationship, enabling the medical center to provide toys, crafts and books as distractions for children recovering from surgeries or injury.

While LVMC does not have a specialized pediatric wing or unit, its medical and nursing staff routinely offer treatment and care to hospitalized youngsters.

Allowing children to experience playtime means they’ll focus less of their attention on the physical space of the hospital; the physical demands of illness/injury; medical treatments and all of the other common issues associated with being hospitalized.

When children are focusing on play, it typically means a more medically compliant patient, who is more likely to be discharged sooner because fear and anger aren’t a part of their medical stay.

— Nora K. Wallace for Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 