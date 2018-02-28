Video Games for Kids in Hospital Just What Doctor Ordered

Lompoc Valley Medical Center’s smallest patients now have something to keep them occupied while they’re healing.

Thanks to the Starlight Children’s Foundation and Lompoc’s Child Life Connection, LVMC has received a state-of-the-art Starlight Fun Center mobile entertainment unit.

Powered by the latest WiiU system from Nintendo, the Starlight Fun Center offers online access to family friendly video games, movies, documentaries and educational content.

Fun Centers roll anywhere indoors to provide seriously ill or injured children and their families with the healing power of play through hours of fun, distraction and a much-needed sense of normalcy while in the hospital, the foundation said.

To a hospitalized child, a Fun Center unit helps combat boredom and loneliness through access to popular games like Mario Kart, Smash Bros, Madden NFL, NBA 2k13 and more.

Starlight, Child Life Connection and LVMC have a long-standing relationship, enabling the medical center to provide toys, crafts and books as distractions for children recovering from surgeries or injury.

While LVMC does not have a specialized pediatric wing or unit, its medical and nursing staff routinely offer treatment and care to hospitalized youngsters.

Allowing children to experience playtime means they’ll focus less of their attention on the physical space of the hospital; the physical demands of illness/injury; medical treatments and all of the other common issues associated with being hospitalized.

When children are focusing on play, it typically means a more medically compliant patient, who is more likely to be discharged sooner because fear and anger aren’t a part of their medical stay.

— Nora K. Wallace for Lompoc Valley Medical Center.