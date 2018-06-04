Video Installation Shines a Light on Local Watershed

In honor of Earth Day, Sunday, April 22, divisions of the county’s Community Services and Public Works departments have collaborated on a public visual art installation to raise awareness and encourage sustainable practices that conserve and protect local aquatic ecosystems and water supply.

Entangled Waters is a public site-specific video installation presented in the archway of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. It is open to the public the evenings of April 13-14, starting shortly after dusk.

Led by a collaborative team of local artists, the project is designed to heighten public awareness of how each citizen is responsible for the health of Santa Barbara’s many watersheds and ecosystems.

The contemporary multimedia production alludes to Michelangelo’s panel in the Sistine Chapel known as “The Flood,” featuring Poseidon and Aphrodite embedded in stone.

Entangled Waters invokes the tangled web of humanity and sea life; as the landscape washes into the creeks and rivers. The production offers a visceral experience of oceans filled with plastics and other pollutants.

With environmental steward Lamara Heartwell as executive producer, Entangled Waters features the concepts and choreography of director Robin Bisio. Installation artist Ethan Turpin is the project’s producer as well as cinematographer and editor.

Underwater performances are by dancers Heartwell, Turpin, Kaita Lepore, Erick Mrazek and Kweisi Petillo. Costume design is by Anaya Cullen, with lighting and camera support by Carter Sisney and installation assistance by The Environment Makers.

The immersive underwater installation will be accompanied by a haunting score for bass, saw and voice performed live by Jim Connolly.

The county collaboration for the project includes three divisions from the Community Service Department: Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture, County Sustainability, and County Parks; and the Public Works Division of Water Resources.

The county provides information and resources about water conservation through WaterWiseSB and water-quality protection through Project Clean Water.

WaterWiseSB promotes native landscapes, water-efficient appliances and knowledge of the local watershed, which has been in a drought for the past seven years.

Project Clean Water strives to change people’s behaviors to minimize urban runoff into local waterways that ultimately drain to the ocean.

Water conservation also supports the County’sEnergy and Climate Action Plan, which identifies actions the county and community can take to save energy, water, and money, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

— Gina DePinto for Santa Barbara County.