Brian Peddicord Video of Summer Solstice Parade

I had a blast filming the Summer Solstice Parade this year. I saw a lot of friends and made many new ones.

Here is my fun wrap-up video of the parade. It was filmed with my Canon Rebel T3i using an 18-135mm lens. I wanted to be able to zoom in and capture the expressions of people’s faces, so that lens was perfect.

I shot mostly in 24 frames per second to give it a cinematic look but experimented using 60 frames per second as well, which allowed me to slow down the action. I wanted to capture the beauty of the movement of all the amazing dancers.

This video was created just for fun, and it’s my gift to the City of Santa Barbara and to everyone who was a part of the event who made it one of the best celebrations yet!