Video Winners Throw Cold Water on Water Use Myths

By Lael Wageneck for Santa Barbara County Public Works | May 8, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Water Agency has named the winners of the 19th Annual WaterWise High School Video Contest. Students were challenged to create 30-second videos focused on the theme Water Use Myths at Home and in the Garden.

In total, 41 students from nine county schools submitted 16 videos.

While the Water Agency and water providers arrange for monetary prizes to the winning schools, local private sector sponsors provide awards for the students and teachers. The winners and their prizes are:
 
First place: Cate School for You Can Make a Difference — $500 provided by Carollo Engineers.
Second place: Carpinteria High School for Facts First — $250 provided by Dudek.
Third place: Dos Pueblos High School for Be an Angel, Save Water! — $150 prize provided by Ewing Irrigation.
Honorable mentions: Bishop Diego High School for Water YOU Doing to Save Water? and Santa Ynez Valley High School for The Leak Ghost. Film festival tickets provided by the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.
People’s Choice Award: San Marcos High School for The Silent Leak with 198 likes on Facebook — $500 gift card provided by All-Around Landscaping Supply.

Teachers who participated in the questionnaire received movie tickets courtesy of NCM Movie Theatres.

The Water Agency and local water providers appreciate the hard work and creativity all the students put into creating their videos. The agency also thanks its community sponsors for their support.

To view all video submissions and learn more about the sponsors, visit WaterWiseSB.org/HSVC.

— Lael Wageneck for Santa Barbara County Public Works.

 

