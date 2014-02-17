Lorin Maazel to Conduct Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra’s Return to Arlington Theatre

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents, back by popular demand, the magnificent, world-renowned Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra performing in concert at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 5 at the Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Experience the very best the world has to offer: the finest strings, the warmest woodwinds, the richest brass — all in one transcendent program. Over its formidable 170-year history, the legendary Vienna Philharmonic has upheld the highest standards of music-making, drawing effusive praise from the greatest composers and conductors of the ages.

Wagner described the orchestra as one of the most outstanding in the world, while Strauss said, “All praise of the Vienna Philharmonic reveals itself as an understatement.” Previn claimed: “The orchestra is incapable of making an ugly sound.”

Returning after its historic 2011 Santa Barbara debut, the distinguished orchestra performs under the gifted baton of internationally acclaimed conductor Lorin Maazel, with soprano Juliane Banse.

Maazel will replace formerly announced conductor Daniele Gatti, whose appearance has been canceled due to health issues.

The program features Schubert’s haunting and monumental Symphony No. 8 in B Minor (“Unfinished” Symphony) and Mahler’s radiant Symphony No. 4 in G Major.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to experience the world’s preeminent orchestra — the “irresistible” (The New Yorker), storied Vienna Philharmonic.

During its residency in Santa Barbara, the orchestra will conduct master classes for local students.

The Vienna Philharmonic’s performance is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures. Principal Sponsors: Audrey and Timothy Fisher, Luci and Rich Janssen, Ellen and Peter Johnson, Susan and Craig McCaw, Sara Miller McCune. Media Sponsors: CASA Magazine, KDB 93.7 FM and KCBX 89.5 FM Santa Barbara.

Tickets are $50 to $75 for the general public and $25 for UCSB students with a current student ID. (An Arlington facility fee will be added to each ticket price.) Gold Circle tickets are $150 each (limited availability) and include VIP seating and a post-concert champagne reception with the orchestra.



For tickets or more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535 or purchase online by clicking here. Tickets are also available through the Arlington box office at 805.963.4408 and Ticketmaster.



UCSB Arts & Lectures thanks lynda.com for its major support of the 2013-14 season. Click here for information about upcoming events.

— Karna Hughes is a senior publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.