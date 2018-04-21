View Mission Launch at VAFB on May 5

Team Vandenberg is scheduled to launch the NASA InSight on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex-3E at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Saturday, May 5, with a two-hour launch window starting at 4:05 a.m. PDT.

The public can watch the first planetary mission to take off from the West Coast from one of the following viewing sites:

» Lompoc City Airport, 1801 N. H St. Parking is off O Street.

» St. Mary's Episcopal Church parking, 2800 Harris Grade Road, Lompoc.

Guests can view the launch and see NASA TV commentary from either location along with NASA/InSight mission team members on-site to answer questions. Guests should arrive no earlier than 2:30 a.m. PDT. NASA TV coverage begins at 3:30 a.m. PDT.

For more information on the launch or public viewing sites, contact 30th Space Wing Public Affairs, 606-3595, or [email protected]

— Amy Rasmussen for Vandenberg Air Force Base.