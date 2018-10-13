Saturday, October 13 , 2018, 11:23 am | Partly Cloudy 69º

 
 
 
 

View Scenic Jalama Road Through Eyes of Local Artists

Lompoc Ten exhibit coming to Grossman Gallery

Painting by Linda Gooch.
Painting by Linda Gooch. (Courtesy photo)
By Elizabeth Monks Hack for Lompoc Ten | October 13, 2018 | 9:09 a.m.
Painting by Betsee Talavera.
Painting by Betsee Talavera. (Courtesy photo)

Lompoc Ten, a group of local artists drawn together through their love of painting, will present Jalama: Highway to the Sea at the Grossman Gallery during November.

An opening reception will be held 2-4 p.m. Nov. 10, at the Grossman Gallery in the Lompoc Library, 501 E. North Ave. The show runs Nov. 1-30 during library hours.

Each artist has painted what he or she enjoys about the journey along Jalama Road to the treasured beach at Jalama County Park.

The winding, 14-mile road connects farmland to ranches and ultimately the surfer-haven at the seashore. All along the way, there's something to draw the eye and soothe the soul.

The painters, inspired by their mutual interests, meet regularly throughout the year for art-making and discussion, meals, excursions, critiques and studio visits.

Though like-minded in their love of art, each member has his or her own style and approach to visual expression. Jalama is their second exhibiton together.

Members Vicki Anderson, Jon Arnold, Diane Atturio, Trish Campbell, Alan Freeman, Linda Gooch, Elizabeth Monks Hack, Carol Oliveira, Betsee Talavera and Ann Thompson have been interpreting the local scene and a variety of personal subjects for a number of years.

In banding together, they have found mutual inspiration and new paths of personal creativity, the full range of which will be on display in the exhibit.

— Elizabeth Monks Hack for Lompoc Ten.

 

