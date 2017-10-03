Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 2:53 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Vigils Shine Light on Prevalence of Domestic Violence

By Julia Black for Domestic Violence Solutions | October 3, 2017 | 4:29 p.m.

The community is invited to attend Domestic Violence Solutions’ Annual Candlelight Vigils in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month and support of intimate partner violence victims.

Domestic Violence Solutions (DVS), Santa Barbara County’s full-service provider of 24-hour emergency shelter and services for victims of domestic violence, recognizes October as domestic violence awareness month.

Every year since 1987, October has been set aside to bring awareness to the prevalent societal issue of domestic violence. The facts are that one in three women and one in four men will be victims of physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetimes.

Throughout October, DVS will be hosting and participating in candlelight vigils in Lompoc, Santa Barbara and Santa Maria. The community is invited to raise a candle to honor survivors and remember victims of domestic violence at the following vigils:

• Lompoc: Thursday, Oct. 5, 6 p.m. at Centennial Park.
• Santa Barbara: Thursday, Oct. 19, at Paseo Nuevo. Community Resource Fair at 4 p.m., vigil at 6 p.m., memorial walk at 6:30 p.m.
• Santa Maria: Thursday, Oct. 26, at Ethel Pope Auditorium at Santa Maria High School. Memorial walk starts at City Hall at 6 p.m., vigil at 6:30 p.m.

In Santa Barbara County this past year, DVS answered more than 4,981 calls to its crisis lines and responded to 472 calls to aid victims in emergency situations. DVS provided 4,687 safe nights of housing, and participated in 244 educational and outreach events throughout the community.

More than half of those supported in DVS shelters this past year have been children.

For more information, to make a donation or to learn about upcoming events, contact Julia Black at j[email protected] or visit www.dvsolutions.org.

— Julia Black for Domestic Violence Solutions.

 
