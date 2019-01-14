Vijaya Jammalamadaka, David Andreasen Join Environmental Defense Center Board

The Environmental Defense Center (EDC) has announced Vijaya Jammalamadaka and David Andreasen have joined the organization’s board of directors.

Jammalamadaka is a retired environmental specialist with decades of experience in environmental policy and supporting local nonprofits. Andreasen is a lifelong Santa Barbara resident and an attorney in private practice, specializing in criminal appeals.

Both bring considerable experience from the public and nonprofit sectors and a deep commitment to protecting our local environment.



“Both Ms. Jammalamadaka and Mr. Andreasen bring significant legal, environmental, and nonprofit management skills to EDC,” said Owen Bailey, EDC executive director.

“These impressive leaders are a powerful and passionate addition to our board and will help fuel the organization’s work for years to come,” he said.

Jammalamadaka’s career includes working within Santa Barbara County and internationally as a planner and environmental specialist focusing on clean air, and rare and endangered plants.

Since before her retirement, she served on more than a dozen boards and committees for local nonprofits. In addition to EDC’s board, Jammalamadaka also serves several other organizations including the League of Women Voters. She a docent for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.

“I have a strong interest in protecting the environment, sustainability, and adapting and building resilient communities,” Jammalamadaka said. “I have always admired the bold work EDC does to protect our environment, and I look forward to bringing my knowledge and experience to help EDC protect our climate and community health at this critical time.”

Andreasen is a graduate of Duke University’s School of Law and now runs a private practice focusing on criminal appeals, dedicated to helping people who have been unfairly convicted of crimes.

He has supported EDC and its work for a number of years in addition to being a longtime advocate for civil rights and access to legal services.

“Growing up in this area, I understand how critical it is to have an organization like EDC working to protect the Gaviota Coast and preserve open space to ensure future generations will be able to enjoy this beautiful place.” he said.

“EDC has an incredible track record of success in standing up for our coast, and I am proud to join this winning team,” he said.

Jammalamadaka and Andreasen will be joining EDC Board members: Judy Pirkowitsch, president; Dave Davis, vice-president; Diane Wondolowski, treasurer; Katy Allen, secretary; and Daniel Emmett, Richard Francis, Rocio Lozano-Knowlton, Jim Salzman, Leanne Schlinger and Rob Tadlock.

The EDC protects and enhances the local environment through education, advocacy, and legal action and works primarily within Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties.

— Betsy Weber for Environmental Defense Center.