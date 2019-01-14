Pixel Tracker

Monday, January 14 , 2019, 2:37 pm | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Vijaya Jammalamadaka, David Andreasen Join Environmental Defense Center Board

By Betsy Weber for Environmental Defense Center | January 14, 2019 | 1:15 p.m.

The Environmental Defense Center (EDC) has announced Vijaya Jammalamadaka and David Andreasen have joined the organization’s board of directors.

Jammalamadaka is a retired environmental specialist with decades of experience in environmental policy and supporting local nonprofits. Andreasen is a lifelong Santa Barbara resident and an attorney in private practice, specializing in criminal appeals.

Both bring considerable experience from the public and nonprofit sectors and a deep commitment to protecting our local environment.
 
“Both Ms. Jammalamadaka and Mr. Andreasen bring significant legal, environmental, and nonprofit management skills to EDC,” said Owen Bailey, EDC executive director.

“These impressive leaders are a powerful and passionate addition to our board and will help fuel the organization’s work for years to come,” he said.

Jammalamadaka’s career includes working within Santa Barbara County and internationally as a planner and environmental specialist focusing on clean air, and rare and endangered plants.

Since before her retirement, she served on more than a dozen boards and committees for local nonprofits. In addition to EDC’s board, Jammalamadaka also serves several other organizations including the League of Women Voters. She a docent for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.

“I have a strong interest in protecting the environment, sustainability, and adapting and building resilient communities,” Jammalamadaka said. “I have always admired the bold work EDC does to protect our environment, and I look forward to bringing my knowledge and experience to help EDC protect our climate and community health at this critical time.”

Andreasen is a graduate of Duke University’s School of Law and now runs a private practice focusing on criminal appeals, dedicated to helping people who have been unfairly convicted of crimes.

He has supported EDC and its work for a number of years in addition to being a longtime advocate for civil rights and access to legal services.

“Growing up in this area, I understand how critical it is to have an organization like EDC working to protect the Gaviota Coast and preserve open space to ensure future generations will be able to enjoy this beautiful place.” he said.

“EDC has an incredible track record of success in standing up for our coast, and I am proud to join this winning team,” he said.

Jammalamadaka and Andreasen will be joining EDC Board members: Judy Pirkowitsch, president; Dave Davis, vice-president; Diane Wondolowski, treasurer; Katy Allen, secretary; and Daniel Emmett, Richard Francis, Rocio Lozano-Knowlton, Jim Salzman, Leanne Schlinger and Rob Tadlock.

The EDC protects and enhances the local environment through education, advocacy, and legal action and works primarily within Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties.

— Betsy Weber for Environmental Defense Center.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 