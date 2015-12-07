Monday, April 9 , 2018, 5:06 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Solvang Vikings Host Special-Needs Students, Teachers For Christmas Party

Charitable organization has provided annual gathering for North County for more than two decades

Armed with buckets of Danish cookies,, students from Liberty Elementary School meet the Grinch en route to catching their bus for a trip back to campus after the Vikings of Solvang Kids Christmas Party on Monday in Buellton. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | December 7, 2015 | 6:14 p.m.

For the Vikings of Solvang, the holiday season doesn't arrive until members have carried out one very special mission — hosting an annual Christmas party for hundreds of special-needs students in northern Santa Barbara County.

Yellow buses and white vans brought students from campuses in the Santa Ynez, Lompoc and Santa Maria valleys for lunch, entertainment and an important meeting with Santa and Mrs. Claus before returning to school armed with a bucket of cookies from Olsen's Danish Village Bakery.

"This is the most personal thing we do with these children every year as an organization and as individuals," said Chris Nielsen, chief of the Vikings. "We just look forward to it so much because as you can see, it's such an experience. To be able to give these kids an opportunity to come and have a Christmas celebration, with Santa and eating, it's something they may not have an opportunity to do."

The event has grown so big that organizers now host two seatings for lunch at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott in Buellton to accommodate the day's VIPs.

"This really makes me feel like it's Christmas time," Nielsen said. "You can get the lights up at home and set up the tree, but the Vikings children's Christmas party is what really makes me feel like now its Christmas."

Samantha Gallardo from Adam Elementary School in Santa Maria gets some time with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Vikings of Solvang Kids’s Christmas Party in Buellton. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Teachers also returned to campus with gift cards, courtesy of the Vikings. 

Sonia Esparza, a teacher from Fillmore Elementary School in Lompoc, said the kids look forward to the event each year.

"They're really excited to come," she added.

In all, the Vikings host more than 600 students and adult chaperones for the event, which Viking Jim Cassidy spearheads.

"Due to repetition, it is a well-oiled machine," Nielsen said. 

Participants came from 40 schools, according to Cassidy, who began planning the event in July and sent invitations in September.

Solvang Mayor Jim Richardson stands with Adam Elementary School students wearing Charlie Brown shirts at the Vikings of Solvang Kids’s Christmas Party in Buellton. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

By the first Monday in December,  Cassidy is eager to see the smiling faces on the arriving guests.

"Wonderful — that's when my Christmas starts.," he said.

The Vikings have hosted the Kid's Christmas Party for more than two decades. 

Cassidy said approximately 80 Vikings were on hand to serve various roles, including some donning costumes such as the Grinch, Rudolph and a Snowman, to entertain the visitors.

In all, the Vikings of Solvang have approximately 150 members., with a significant portion showing up for the kids' Christmas party.

Vikings Charities helps fulfill medically related needs in the community, including buying special equipment, hosting blood drives and organizing larger fundraisers to help meet exceptional needs. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Smartphones and tablets were used to capture photos of students, including these from Hapgood Elementary School in Lompoc, meeting Santa and Mrs Claus at the Vikings of Solvang Kids Christmas Party. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
