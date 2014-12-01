Vikings of Solvang Spreads Holiday Cheer to Special-Needs Students and Their Teachers

The charitable organization hosts its annual Kid's Christmas Party in Buellton, complete with food, music and seasonal characters

As dozens of children scampered around, various Vikings of Solvang smiled broadly, seeing their charitable efforts paying off Monday morning in Buellton.

About 700 special-needs students, their teachers and assistants attended the Vikings' annual Kid’s Christmas Party at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott.

The charitable group is in the middle of its 40th year and has hosted the kids’ event for more two decades.

“For most of us, this is when our Christmas starts,” said Jim Cassidy, who spearheads the party planning and first meets with his committee in June to start organizing the event..

“Of all the events we have, this draws the most participation from our members, and it’s hands-on,” added Dr. Art Kaslow, Vikings chief.

The students, plus their teachers and other adults, came from schools and programs through North County.

Once at the Marriott, they were greeted by Vikings, served lunch, entertained with music and seasonal characters, and posed for photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Each went home with a bucket of Danish cookies from Olsen’s Danish Village Bakery in Solvang.

“This is probably the only Christmas party with their peers and also that the teachers and their assistants get honored,” Kaslow said.

What should have been confusion actually was organized chaos as groups arrived and other lined up to leave. The party now incorporates a couple of seatings to accommodate the large number.

“It always works. We always get everybody in,” Cassidy said.

Some 70 men, about half of the Vikings membership, performed various tasks to keep the event on track, including greeting new arrivals, serving food and helping Santa.

“Everybody has a job,” Cassidy added.

The Marriott plays a vital role in the party, according to Kaslow.

“They’re very generous with their staff, their facility and their food,” Kaslow added.

Cindy Martin’s students from Adam Elementary School in Santa Maria sported yellow T-shirts with a black zigzag like Charlie Brown wears. They excitedly huddled around an inflatable Snoopy to pose for pictures, one of many highlights for the day.

“It’s just incredible,” Martin said. “It’s just great. They can be themselves.”

Each teacher receives a gift card to purchase classroom supplies. Martin said she will intends to purchase an iPod to use as both a music player and camera.

“We enjoy this. We look forward to it every year,” she said.

Los Berros Elementary School’s Chantal Martinez also took noted the uniqueness of the event for her students from Lompoc.

“This is an experience they normally don’t get,” Martinez said, then expressing appreciation for the organizers. “The guys are so great. Every year my kids get so excited to come here.”

On Monday, Solvang Mayor Jim Richardson watched the steady stream visiting Santa Claus and his wife.

“I tell you, the people we’re celebrating today are the caregivers,” Richardson said. “In my mind, we’re celebrating them as well as the kids.”

The Vikings raise money throughout the year for the party and other charitable efforts, such as supplying medical supplies to individuals and organizations in need. For instance, the group has purchased vans equipped to handle wheelchairs to organizations in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The party alone costs slightly less than $30,000.

“It fulfills our mission statement,” Kaslow said of the party for special-needs students. “Basically, we’re here to assist and provide for the well-being of truly deserving individuals and organizations for their health needs.”

