Vikings Of Solvang Host Special-Needs Students for Annual Christmas Party

Traditional celebration is one way charitable organization continues mission of helping those with medical needs

Amid admittedly controlled chaos at a Buellton hotel on Monday, smiles were plentiful as the Vikings of Solvang fulfilled their mission for hundreds of special-needs students.

At the Santa Ynez Marriott, the charitable Vikings hosted nearly 750 special-needs students and staff for a Christmas party held annually for decades.

“Everybody’s here because they want to make the world a little better place,” said Vikings Chief Richard Saferite. “That’s pretty cool.”

Organizers planned for 100 more guests than they saw in 2015, and again held two seatings for the party where students and adults received lunch, entertainment, encounters with holiday characters, and a meeting with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Each left with a bucket of cookies from Olsen's Danish Village Bakery.

“The need for this type of Christmas keeps growing every year,” said Jim Cassidy, the Viking who spearheads the party planning. “The kids that don’t have much social interaction have an opportunity to come down here to have a Christmas day.

“It’s amazing because a number of teachers have told me some of the kids who come down here really don’t have the interaction or skills to talk to people, and they get down here among kids and they start talking,” he said.

Righetti High School special-needs students were among those who attended.

“It means a great deal to our kids that come,” said Righetti teacher Lynne Pace. “A lot of kids don’t get a chance on a regular day to do many outings. This is really great. They look forward to it. They’re excited to see Santa.”

“It also gives us a chance to work on our students’ we call it community-based instruction, when they get out in the community and get a chance to work on the skills of sitting down and eating with other students,” said her colleague, Harold Oliveira.

The Vikings kept bringing food to the students and staff, ensuring they didn’t leave hungry — even for those with big appetites in the high school classes.

“There was never an empty french fry bucket or plate with hamburgers or a tray with cookies empty either,” Oliveira said.

“What was nice is there wasn’t a frown, there wasn’t any eyeball roll, there was just a very open-heart, welcoming attitude about them, and waiting on us which we’re not used to” Pace added.

The Vikings have kept the same formula for the successful party, which grew a few years ago to include two seatings for the lunch to accommodate the large number.

Members of the Santa Ynez Chorale provided musical entertainment, and staff from the Marriott helped in various ways.

“They’re very generous with us,” Saferite said.

The Vikings chief noted that many of the organization's newcomers — fledglings, who are approved for membership but are awaiting induction — volunteer at the party among more than 70 Vikings helping out in various roles.

“We tell them you’re going to get more out of being here than we will be able to give,” Saferite said. “It’s a wonderful event.”

The charitable organization provides medical assistance to people in need in Santa Barbara County, with the goal of picking projects in which the group can do the most good.

For instance, a student with spinal problems and ties to the Santa Ynez Valley applied for a special lift, at a cost of $8,000, so he can live in the dorms while attending UCLA.

“That was approved like that,” Saferite said, with a snap of his fingers. “We were so happy to help a kid who was making the most out of his life.”

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.