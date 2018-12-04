Vikings of Solvang Spread Holiday Cheer at Annual Party for Local Students

The Grinch elicits a skeptical reaction from a student at the Vikings of Solvang party Monday morning in Buellton for hundreds of special education students from Northern Santa Barbara County. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

The Vikings of Solvang host an annul party for special education students and teachers in northern Santa Barbara County at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott on Monday. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

As Vikings of Solvang members watch, the Grinch greets special education students as they leave the Vikings of Solvang party Monday at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott in Buellton. A charitable organization, the Vikings host hundreds of special education students and their teachers at the annual event before sending the guest home with buckets of Danish cookies. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Two young boys pose with an elf at the Vikings of Solvang party Monday for special education students from northern Santa Barbara County. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

The Solvang of Vikings party for special education students included a chance to meet with Santa and Mrs. Claus Monday at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott in Buellton. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

A student checks out the Olsen's Bakery bucket of cookies received at the end of Vikings of Solvang party. Among those handing out cookies were Vikings members, Solvang Mayor Jim Richardson, left, and Dave Bemis, right. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

The Grinch poses with Oak Valley School teacher Misty Sedehi and her students as they leave the Vikings of Solvang party at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott in Buellton on Monday morning. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

The Grinch elicits an excited reaction from a student at the Vikings of Solvang party Monday morning in Buellton for hundreds of special education students from Northern Santa Barbara County. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

It wasn't just children bouncing with excitement Monday morning when the Vikings of Solvang hosted the annual Christmas party in Buellton.

Whether wearing the official sport coat or hidden under the toasty costumes of an elf, reindeer, snowman or Mr. Grinch, equal amounts of excitement emanated from the members of the Vikings as the charitable organization invited hundreds of special-education students and teachers for the shindig that included lunch, entertainment, Santa and Mrs. Claus and more.

Each guest left with bucket of Danish cookies from Olsen’s Bakery.

“It’s going great,” said Jim Cassidy, a Viking and long-time event chairman. “Every year we get a little better organized.”

Approximately 90 Vikings volunteer for the eent, working as servers, greeters and other roles to help guide the guests once they arrive via buses, turning what could be chaos into calm at each step of the visit.

The event occurred at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott, which has become one of the partners in making the party successful, he added.

After receiving reservations for this year, the Vikings planned for an attendance of 900 people, a couple hundred more than past years.

“But we’re organized. We have good groups working in the dining room so we’re able to turn the tables over and get people in and get people out so it is a success,” he said.

After several rainy windy days last week and with more expected this week, the Vikings welcomed Monday’s sunny weather.

“We were lucky,” Cassidy added.

The Vikings of Solvang, a social and philanthropic organization, provides help for the medically related needs of people and groups with a goal of improving the quality of life in Santa Barbara County.

“This is our flagship event and this is what we are most excited about every year,” Solvang Vikings Chief Rene Martinez said.

“And probably most known for in the community too,” Cassidy added.

Through the years, Vikings donations have exceeded $2 million, including purchasing vehicles for organizations in need and medical equipment for individual patients.

As many service organizations struggle to recruit members, the Vikings continue to grow while gaining 12 to 15 members annually, many of them representing the younger generation.

“I think it’s because they realize what we do and the fact that all the money that we get donated to us and what the members contribute stays in the county,” Cassidy said.

One of the final stops of Monday's event included a meeting with Santa and Mrs. Claus as the teachers and aides make quick work of getting students into position for a group photo.

“We have a lot of happy teachers. We have a lot of happy kids again,” Cassidy said, adding that the Vikings begin planning for the event in July.

As he led students back to the bus, Oak Valley Elementary School teacher Armando Uribe said the annual party is a special event for his kindergartners and first-graders as well as the broader community..

“It’s something that brings the kids hope and joy,” he said.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.