Village at Los Carneros Gets Final Stamp of Approval from Goleta City Council

The residential development will offer 465 units on the 40-plus-acre property, including 70 affordable units

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | February 3, 2015 | 10:30 p.m.

Plans for the Village at Los Carneros were finally deemed ready to move forward Tuesday.

The Goleta City Council unanimously approved the final map and design for the development of nearly 500 residential units as a consent item during an afternoon meeting, solidifying its initial go-ahead for the project last July.

The 465-unit development is slated for construction on a vacant 40-plus-acre site located north and west of Los Carneros Road, just south of Highway 101, on property where businesses such as Allergan are currently located.

A timeline for construction wasn’t immediately available.

Officials last year approved a final environmental impact report and zoning changes to the city’s General Plan for the project, which is a reincarnation of a former development that was never built but was approved by the Goleta City Council in February 2008.

That iteration proposed just 275 units.

Final plans came before council after developers struggled to please the Goleta Design Review Board, which kicked the project back late last year to improve water-wise landscaping and to complete architectural design plans.

Village at Los Carneros will include a mix of single-family homes, duplexes, triplexes, four-plexes, town homes, condominium flats and apartments — 70 of which will be reserved as affordable housing via Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.

The development will also include a neighborhood park, a bike path, a private recreation center, swimming pools, open space and more, according to plans filed by CHA McKinley, Goleta LLC and Los Carneros Business Park.

Per final plans, developers will be required to construct public improvements along Los Carneros Road, including design and construction of a fourth leg of the road for an intersection with a signal, a left turn lane for northbound traffic on Los Carneros, a right turn pocket for southbound traffic on Los Carneros and additional access to the site via a private road near the south end of the project.

Council members were also forcing developers to adhere to a 100-foot buffer between the development and nearby Tecolotito Creek.

City officials, who have touted the project as a significant step for workforce housing in Goleta, directed staff to enter into subdivision improvement and landscape maintenance agreements.

