Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 12:34 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Village Dirtbags Mark 11th Year Delivering Bikes to Vandenberg Air Force Base Youths

Donations fuel Lompoc Valley bicycle club's mission for children of deployed armed forces members

A child watches as a Village Dirtbag member adjusts a bicycle seat and handlebars during Saturday’s annual giveaway of bikes for children of deployed military forces. Click to view larger
A child watches as a Village Dirtbag member adjusts a bicycle seat and handlebars during Saturday’s annual giveaway of bikes for children of deployed military forces. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | December 17, 2016 | 3:58 p.m.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

With the sun shining bright, the Village Dirtbags fitted helmets, adjusted handlebars and tweaked seats on bicycles for young new owners Saturday morning in a Lompoc parking lot.

The bicycle club marked its 11th year of handing out top-quality bikes to children of deployed military members at Vandenberg Air Force Base, putting smiles on faces.

“This event is amazing,” Karen Schwab said, as her four thrilled children rode their new bikes across the parking lot to their waiting vehicle.

“I can’t believe they donate all these bikes and take the time to do this.”

With the help of donations from individuals and companies, the group raised money for the purchases made from Bicycles Unlimited. Each new bike came with a helmet — and a reminder to wear it.

“It means the world to them,” said Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brittany Spoutz, family readiness noncommissioned officer. “It’s just so unbelievable how the community gets together and donates bicycles to children who they don’t even know, but it’s so helpful — especially with the children who have a parent deployed.

“It’s just something a little extra special around Christmas time,” she added.

Dad Jason Rockwood watched as his children were fitted for helmets before moving toward the bike adjustment area. He called the day joyful.

“They’re going to get a lot of use,” he said. “It’s very appreciated.”

This year’s Village Dirtbags mechanics were not hampered by heavy rain that dampened the 2015 event and four previous ones.

In the first year, the event gave away a dozen bikes and saw the number quickly grow to top 100 since 2006. In all, organizers say they have given away more than a 1,000 bikes and helmets.

The event provides a constant way to say thanks to military members serving the nation, according Roger McConnell from the Dirtbags.

“That’s really what the event’s been about for the last 11 years,” he said.

The club’s members are appreciative of donors — such as Imerys Filtration Minerals, known as Celite — who keep the program alive.

A 2-year-old YouTube video of a speech by retired Marine Gen. John F. Kelly to California Gold Star parents, those who lost sons and daughters serving in the military, was queued up at the event. In the speech, Kelly recalls the bravery of two Americans from different backgrounds seconds before they died.

“This really summarizes why we say thank you,” McConnell said. “The speech is just incredible. That’s why we say thank you. Just watch that video.”

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 