Village Dirtbags Roll Out New Bicycles in Annual Giveaway for Vandenberg Air Force Base Youths

Delivering Christmas cheer, mountain biking enthusiasts mark ninth year of supporting military kids for the holidays

DaKari WIlliams, 6, flashes a big grin as Village Dirtbags members adjust the boy’s new bike during the ninth giveaway for children of military members stationed at Vandenberg Ar Force Base. Click to view larger
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | December 20, 2014 | 11:00 p.m.

As members of the Village Dirtbags fitted helmets and adjusted seats Saturday, it was difficult to tell just who was more excited — the adults who make up the club or the youths getting the brand-new top-quality bikes.

This marked the ninth year the Vandenberg Village group of mountain biking enthusiasts gave away dozens of bicycles to children of military members at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

“It’s such a nice event,” said Randy Baumgardner, a Vandenberg Village resident who joined the Villages Dirtbags four years ago. “There’s great energy here. I love it.

“I love serving those who serve.”

The program began in 2006, when the organization gave away 12 bikes and helmets. The numbers have grown since then, and organizers pinpointed this year’s giveaway at 125.

“We just want to support the military,” said Roger McConnell, who spearheads the bike drive that began when a high number of Vandenberg airmen were deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan.

The group works with VAFB officials to identify the recipients, focusing on kids who had a parent deployed overseas. The mission hit its target.

“It only took three or four moms to really show their appreciation and we said, ‘This is what we’re doing every year,’” McConnell said.

They don’t do any formal fundraising, instead accepting donations.

After getting her new helmet fitted, 2-year-old Narayan Peterson high-fives Randy Baumgardner, a member of the Village Dirtbags. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
“We ask for donations from families, friends and business associations,” McConnell said. “It just builds upon itself. They see that every dollar they put into it buys a bike, buys a helmet, gets to the kids — every dollar.”

Several businesses support the effort. PODS Moving & Storage supplies a containers for bikes, Bicycles Unlimited determines the size and type of bike kids should get and Imerys Filtration Materials donated funds to buy 15 bikes and helmets.

“It’s become a community event,” McConnell added. “It’s not just the Village Dirtbags and Vandenberg Air Force Base.”

Club members assemble the bikes ahead of time so they just have to make last-minute adjustments to pair the bikes with their new owners.

Observing the various stations for bikes, adjustments, helmets and pictures, Col. Keith Balts, 30th Space Wing commander, remarked on the military precision employed by the civilian club.

“Not only is it great to get a bike for these kids, but this is going to be a huge memory for them ...,” he said. “It’s a great memory just above the doughnut and the bike.

Roger McConnell, left, who leads the Village Dirtbags bike giveaway, greets Air Force Col. Keith Balts, commander of Vandenberg Air Force Base’s 30th Space Wing. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
“I really want to thank the Village Dirtbags for doing this. It seems to be growing every year.”

In a Lompoc shopping center parking lot off North H Street five days before Christmas, youths showed up with parents to get their new bicycles.

“I think it’s amazing,” said Stephannie Fletcher, mom to DaKari Williams, 6. “I think it’s great the community is so involved with us.”

Abbie Carr, 10, tried out her bike while waiting for her siblings to get theirs.

“I really like it,” she said, adding that her previous bicycle broke. “I was hoping for a mountain bike.”

“I’m very grateful for this,” added her mom, Kathy Carr. “They all need new bikes.”

Traci Willett watched as sons Declan and Aidan were fitted for helmets.

“It is beyond awesome,” she said as Declan sat atop his first bike, five days before Christmas, which coincides with his birthday. “I think this is amazing. This is so cool.

“Oh, my gosh, buddy. Your first bike,” she exclaimed. “He’s going to love it.”

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Abbie Carr, 10, visits with Santa Claus after receiving her bike and helmet Saturday. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
