Village Properties Agent Accepted to Leadership Program

Local real estate professional Elizabeth Wagner has been accepted into the prestigious Katherine Harvey Fellows program, an 18-month education experience designed to develop community leaders in Santa Barbara County.

The Katherine Harvey Fellows program started in 1999. Its goal is to have participants from a variety of backgrounds learn the skills, make the connections, and have the confidence to effect social change.

The four components to the program are community education, values exploration, experiential learning, and connecting. To learn more about the program, visit www.leading-from-within.org/katherine-harvey-fellows-program/.

A real estate agent with Village Properties, Wagner is recognized as Santa Barbara’s first credentialed EcoBroker giving her the expertise to assist and educate clients in choosing green or environmental options for their homes.

Options include energy efficient design and systems, indoor water conservation measures, and drought-tolerant landscapes.

Wagner also holds a National Association of Realtors Green Designation. Santa Barbara is her hometown.

She can be reached at 895-1467 or [email protected]

— Jennifer Goddard Combs for Village Properties.