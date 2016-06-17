Village Properties Celebrates 20th Anniversary, Opens New Branch Office

Real Estate

Village Properties celebrated its 20th anniversary of serving the Santa Barbara area with a party at its newest branch location: 1436 State St. in downtown Santa Barbara.

Founded by local real estate professionals Renee Grubb and Ed Edick in 1996, Village Properties has grown into the region’s largest independent real estate brokerage with over 150 agents and brokers.

“One reason for Village Properties’ success is our extensive experience in Santa Barbara County real estate and our worldwide connections,” said Grubb. “Another reason is that we, our agents and staﬀ, are a productive, hardworking collaborative village of experienced professionals.”

In addition to being extremely knowledgeable on the complexities of real estate law and the ins and outs of ﬁnancing, Village Properties sales agents are very well versed in local codes and regulations, as well as Santa Barbara real estate analysis and pricing.

The brokerage is proud to have offices in Montecito, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez with agents and brokers serving Ojai, Carpinteria, Summerland, Montecito, Santa Barbara, Goleta, Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos and Santa Ynez.

The homegrown agency demonstrated its commitment to the community in 2002 by establishing the Teacher’s Fund, a nonprofit to assist local teachers with the purchase of supplies, materials and equipment needed for classrooms.

To date, more than $1.5 million has been donated to Santa Barbara County teachers in both public and private schools.

Six years ago, Grubb and Edick added a Teacher’s Fund Golf Tournament and Cocktail Party to help fund the nonproﬁt.

“Being a local myself, we are thankful for the local support from our community for the last 20 years,” Edick said. “We are excited to discover what the future holds.”

To learn more about Village Properties, call 805.969.8900 or visit www.villagesite.com.

To learn about participating in or donating to the Teacher’s Fund or the next Teacher’s Fund Golf Tournament and Cocktail Party, contact fund at 805.637.6816 or visit www.teachersfund.org.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Village Properties.