Village Properties ‘EcoBroker’ Elizabeth Wagner Puts Her Energy Into Alma del Pueblo Project

Village Properties real estate agent Elizabeth Wagner has the distinction of being Santa Barbara’s first credentialed EcoBroker. Not only that, she is one of the first two area real estate professionals with a Green Designation from the National Association of Realtors.

This is why Wagner is perfect for the dream green team representing Alma del Pueblo, the LEED certified, new concept housing space located next to the Santa Barbara Public Market.

With a focus on energy and environmental issues along with strategies for capitalizing on the growing green market, EcoBroker is a rigorous international designation program for licensed real estate professionals.

“As an EcoBroker, I assist clients in choosing properties that are aligned with their green principles, helping them save money and live comfortably through energy efficiency and environmentally-sensitive choices,” said Wagner, who has served on the Community Environmental Council board for the past several years.

Known for its stunning architecture and central downtown location, Alma del Pueblo’s biggest claim to fame may be its Platinum certification under the LEED for Homes rating system. LEED (Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design) recognizes best in class building strategies and practices.

Alma del Pueblo’s certification includes increased building density, drought tolerant landscapes, energy efficient design and systems, indoor water conservation measures and outside education/outreach.

Working with Wagner to represent Alma del Pueblo are Village Properties real estate agents Emily Kellenberger, Pippa Davis and Tim Walsh. They may be reached at 805.845.4393.

Alma del Pueblo is located at 18 W. Victoria St. in downtown Santa Barbara.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Village Properties Realtors.