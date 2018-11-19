— Village Properties Homes Represented at Luxury Home Show in London.

Local homes offered for sale by Village Properties were prominently featured at the recent Luxury Property Show, held in early November at the Olympia Conference Centre in London.

Wealthy property buyers from across Europe, the Middle East and Asia, along with their advisers, packed the show, which is recognized internationally for featuring some of the world’s finest homes.

The Luxury Property Show is a two-day event for invited guests who receive a private view of top international luxury real estate. At this year’s show, dozens of homes were featured from throughout the U.S., Italy, Ireland and Spain.

Village Properties, Santa Barbara County’s largest independent real estate brokerage, featured three homes for sale in Montecito and Hope Ranch.

Guests also were able to attend free discussions about key trends and issues in the luxury property marketplace.

Participating in the Luxury Home Show is among the ways Village Properties works with real estate specialists in London to access the global market and widen the search for luxury property buyers.

The internet is a valuable tool for buyers, but Village Properties Owner Renee Grubb believes one-to-one conversation remains a critical element in real estate sales and transactions, not just internet marketing.



“London is one of the most influential cities in the world for people with wealth and it’s important that we are seen there with our clients’ homes,” Grubb said.

“A show like this is ideal and complements our own British marketing team working in London’s West End. We are never content to wait for buyers to come to us and we actively seek them out. Olympia is a venue that is recognized across the world as the venue for a show such as this,” Grubb said.

Founded in 1996, Village Properties has offices in Santa Barbara, Montecito and Santa Ynez and is headquartered at 1250 Coast Village Road in Montecito. Visit www.villagesite.com or call 805-969-8900.



