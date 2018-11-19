Pixel Tracker

Monday, November 19 , 2018, 6:11 pm | Fair with Haze 60º

 
 
 
 

Village Properties Homes Represented at Luxury Home Show in London

By Jennifer Goddard for Village Properties | November 19, 2018 | 2:31 p.m.

Local homes offered for sale by Village Properties were prominently featured at the recent Luxury Property Show, held in early November at the Olympia Conference Centre in London.

Wealthy property buyers from across Europe, the Middle East and Asia, along with their advisers, packed the show, which is recognized internationally for featuring some of the world’s finest homes.

The Luxury Property Show is a two-day event for invited guests who receive a private view of top international luxury real estate. At this year’s show, dozens of homes were featured from throughout the U.S., Italy, Ireland and Spain.

Village Properties, Santa Barbara County’s largest independent real estate brokerage, featured three homes for sale in Montecito and Hope Ranch.

Guests also were able to attend free discussions about key trends and issues in the luxury property marketplace.

Participating in the Luxury Home Show is among the ways Village Properties works with real estate specialists in London to access the global market and widen the search for luxury property buyers.

The internet is a valuable tool for buyers, but Village Properties Owner Renee Grubb believes one-to-one conversation remains a critical element in real estate sales and transactions, not just internet marketing.
 
“London is one of the most influential cities in the world for people with wealth and it’s important that we are seen there with our clients’ homes,” Grubb said.

“A show like this is ideal and complements our own British marketing team working in London’s West End. We are never content to wait for buyers to come to us and we actively seek them out. Olympia is a venue that is recognized across the world as the venue for a show such as this,” Grubb said.

Founded in 1996, Village Properties has offices in Santa Barbara, Montecito and Santa Ynez and is headquartered at 1250 Coast Village Road in Montecito. Visit www.villagesite.com or call 805-969-8900.
 
— Village Properties Homes Represented at Luxury Home Show in London.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 