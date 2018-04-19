Village Properties Joins Exclusive Mayfair International Realty Network

Village Properties Realtors, Santa Barbara’s largest independent real estate brokerage, recently affiliated with the United Kingdom’s Mayfair International Realty.

The partnership will allow Village Properties to better market properties to European investors, through Mayfield’s strong ties to European media outlets and key real estate bloggers.

“We consider being part of Mayfair International Realty as an essential move to guarantee that our clients’ properties reach the widest possible market,” said Renee Grubb, co-founder of Village Properties. “We are now working in a global real estate village. The international real estate investor is a reality. Our aim, working with Mayfair International Realty, is to bring the global investor to our marketplace.”

Mayfield International Realty, which is headquartered in London, is a network comprising more than 100 British brokerages and more than 300 offices throughout the United Kingdom. One Mayfield broker was established in 1750 — more than a quarter-century before the Declaration of Independence was written and signed.

This kind of stable longevity and experience has helped Mayfield create and maintain a reputation for quality, integrity, experience and customer satisfaction.

Ed Edick and Grubb co-founded Village Properties in 1996. They have since built the firm to more than 180 real estate agents while maintaining a strong involvement in the community.

For more information, call Village Properties at 805.969.8900 or click here.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Village Properties Realtors.