Wednesday, September 26 , 2018, 2:46 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Business

Village Properties Owner Grubb Served on Panel Examining Technology and Real Estate

By Jennifer Goddard for Village Properties | September 26, 2018 | 11:36 a.m.
Renee-Grubb
Renee-Grubb

, Owner of , Serves as Panelist at Talk On the Impact of Technology on the Real Estate Industry

Realtor Renee Grubb, owner of Village Properties, Santa Barbara County’s largest independent real estate brokerage, was among four industry experts who served as a panelist at a recent discussion on the ways technology and innovation have transformed the real estate industry.

Hosted by the nonprofit MIT Enterprise Forum of the Central Coast, the event, titled How Technology is Transforming the Way Real Estate is Bought & Sold, was held Sept. 19 in Santa Barbara.

Panelists addressed questions such as whether technology would ultimately replace humans in real estate transactions. The industry experts discussed how technological advances are impacting everyone involved in real estate, from homeowners and investors to agents and brokers.

“I believe that technology is very important for agents in today’s real estate market,” Grubb said. “Village Properties ensures that our agents are equipped with cutting-edge technology to provide the best possible service to all our clients.

“However, we also believe technology will never replace the human factor in real estate transactions. Every transaction is different, and there will always be the need for well-educated and knowledgeable agents to lead their clients through all the varied aspects that are present in real estate sales.”

Grubb has enjoyed a successful real estate career on the Central Coast and is known as a local expert in the area real estate market. She served as president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors in 1995.

Other panelists at the event included: Joe Zulli, co-founder and chief technology officer of HomeBay.com, an online real estate company start-up; Ben Widhelm, co-founder and chief technology officer of Commercial Real Estate Exchange, Inc.; and Stephen Bulfer, entrepreneur/real estate investor, CEO and co-founder of StreamLoan, a digital mortgage platform.

Moderator was Kathy Chill, founder and president of Chill Strategic Partners, a firm specializing in go-to-market services for technology companies worldwide.

Founded in 1996, Village Properties, with offices in Santa Barbara, Montecito and Santa Ynez, is headquartered at 1250 Coast Village Road, Montecito. Visit www.villagesite.com or call 805-969-8900.
 
 

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 