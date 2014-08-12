Village Properties Realtors Honors Clients at Polo Match

Village Properties Realtors honored past and future clients recently at its second annual Client Appreciation Event, held at the opening of the USPA Lucchese Silver Cup at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.

More than 160 clients and real estate agents attended the event, watched both polo matches and mingled with other guests.

“We wanted to provide a place for our clients to come, relax, feel appreciated and enjoy the polo matches,” said Reneé Grubb, co-founder of Village Properties Realtors, the presenting sponsor of the 2014 High Goal Season at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.

The tent, staged by Victoria Lindstrom of Dramatic Choices, featured tables, couches and buffet lines of gourmet meat and cheese displays, caprese sliders, grilled chicken wraps, fruit skewers and orzo pasta salad, all made by Creative Services Catering from organic, local farmer’s market produce.

“Everyone had a great time, and we were honored to celebrate and engage with our agents and their valued clients” Grubb said.

Click here for more information about Village Properties Realtors, or call 805.969.8900.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs represents Village Properties Realtors.