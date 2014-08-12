Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 5:12 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Village Properties Realtors Honors Clients at Polo Match

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for Village Properties Realtors | August 12, 2014 | 1:05 p.m.

Village Properties Realtors honored past and future clients recently at its second annual Client Appreciation Event, held at the opening of the USPA Lucchese Silver Cup at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.

More than 160 clients and real estate agents attended the event, watched both polo matches and mingled with other guests.

“We wanted to provide a place for our clients to come, relax, feel appreciated and enjoy the polo matches,” said Reneé Grubb, co-founder of Village Properties Realtors, the presenting sponsor of the 2014 High Goal Season at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.

The tent, staged by Victoria Lindstrom of Dramatic Choices, featured tables, couches and buffet lines of gourmet meat and cheese displays, caprese sliders, grilled chicken wraps, fruit skewers and orzo pasta salad, all made by Creative Services Catering from organic, local farmer’s market produce.

“Everyone had a great time, and we were honored to celebrate and engage with our agents and their valued clients” Grubb said.

Click here for more information about Village Properties Realtors, or call 805.969.8900.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs represents Village Properties Realtors.

Village Properties guests and real estate agents enjoy the polo match. (Village Properties Realtors photo)

From left, Charles Ward, David McIntire, Wayne Natale and Reneé Grubb talk ponies and properties. (Village Properties Realtors photo)

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 