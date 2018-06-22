Friday, June 22 , 2018, 1:14 pm | Overcast with Haze 64º

 
 
 

Village Properties Realtors Gives Its First Star Mentee Award to New Agent Cimme Eordanidis

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for Village Properties Realtors | July 31, 2014 | 2:26 p.m.

Village Properties Realtors, Santa Barbara’s largest independent real estate brokerage, awarded its first Star Mentee award to new agent Cimme Eordanidis.

A 26-year Santa Barbara resident and 15-year sales executive at a local software company, Eordanidis joined Village Properties as a real estate agent in June 2013. In one year, she has closed seven escrows and has one escrow pending.

“Cimme is consistent, diligent and hard-working,” said Renee Grubb, co-founder of Village Properties. “She has been able to accomplish about three years worth of results in her first year.”

New agents at Village Properties go through a mentor program where they are partnered with a seasoned agent for their first three transactions. Mentees tour houses with their mentors to learn the inventory and how to conduct an open house. Mentors can attend listing appointments with their mentees, help prepare offer documents, and double check forms and contracts.

Most mentees stay in the program for about one year. Eordanidis completed her first three transactions in five months.

“My mentor, Bob Curtis, gave me the additional support to ramp up and ramp up quickly,” Eordanidis said. “It was quite humbling having to ask so many questions after being in the workforce for so long. I was used to being in the mentor position, but Bob was wonderful. He loves to see people succeed and sell.”

Eordanidis said she hopes to double her transactions next year.

“To me, it doesn’t feel like work,” she said. “To me, it’s not about the house, it’s about the people. I want to help people be happy in their home.”

To contact Eordanidis, call 805.722.8480 or email [email protected].

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Village Properties Realtors.

