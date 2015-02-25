Village Properties Teacher’s Fund Awards $94,0000 in Grants in 2014

The Village Properties Teacher’s Fund continues its philanthropic support of Santa Barbara-area schools with a whopping $94,0000 awarded in grants to area teachers and classrooms in 2014.

Started in 2002 by Village Properties, the Teacher’s Fund is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization. Its goal is to fund as many teacher requests as possible for the most basic materials, from books, art supplies, dictionaries, classroom rugs, science, math and reading materials to digital electronic equipment like computers, software and iPads. The Teacher’s Fund supports public and private K-12 schools.

“When we help our children receive a better education, we’re making an investment in all of our futures,” said Renee Grubb, who co-founded Village Properties in 1996. “The Teacher’s Fund is a way for all of us to enrich the lives of children through education, and to support our teachers and thank them for their tireless work in educating our children.”

One hundred percent of all donations to the Teacher’s Fund goes directly to fulfilling teachers’ requests. Additional monies to the nonprofit come from fundraisers, such as the fourth annual Teacher’s Fund Gold Tournament held last fall, which raised $73,000 in a single day.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Village Properties.