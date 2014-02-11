Village Properties Teacher’s Fund a Beneficiary of Santa Barbara Million Dollar Home Raffle

Village Properties Realtors is proud to be affiliated with the 10th Annual Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara Million Dollar Home Raffle, which raises money to benefit MCASB and its nonprofit charities, including the Village Properties Teacher’s Fund.

This year, the grand prize winner will have the choice of receiving a beautiful mountain-view home in Santa Barbara, a stunning ocean-view home in Malibu Beach or $1 Million in cash! Additionally, as a thank you to participants over the years for their continual support, MCASB has added bonus prizes totaling more than $200,000 in value, including cars, vacations, shopping sprees, electronics and more.

Tickets for this amazing opportunity to win and contribute to a great cause are only $150, and, because no more than 20,000 tickets will be issued, the chances of winning a prize are 1 in 50. In addition to the opportunity to receive exciting prizes, purchasing a ticket will afford one membership to MCASB and discounts and accessibility to other museums nationwide.

Ticket purchasers can also win prizes by referring friends to enter. The sooner one purchases a ticket, the better the chance to win. To capture “Early Bird” status and be eligible for the best opportunity to win additional bonus prizes, tickets must be purchased by April 3.

Each ticket sold through a staff member or agent at Village Properties contributes a portion of sales to Village Properties’ award-winner Teacher’s Fund, which raises much-needed money to donate to local schools and teachers for classroom materials and supplies. Last year, the Teacher’s Fund awarded more than $150,000 to our local schools.

To purchase your tickets and to support Teacher’s Fund, download an entry form by clicking here or call 805.884.5900 to order tickets by phone. Please mention the code VPTF to be sure the Teacher's Fund receives credit for the ticket sale.

The Santa Barbara Million Dollar Home Raffle is one of the longest-running home raffle fundraisers in California, and is sanctioned by the office of the California Attorney General (#r-2251). The home raffle has consistently sold enough tickets to give away the advertised grand prize of a million-dollar home or $1 Million in cash, as well as all other advertised prizes.

In addition to Village Properties’ Teacher’s Fund, other nonprofit partners associated with the Million Dollar Home Raffle are the Santa Barbara Solstice Celebration, the Surf Happens Foundation, the Santa Barbara Lacrosse Association and Postpartum Education for Parents. Click here to see a complete list of prizes, deadlines for entry, information on nonprofit partners, details regarding member’s benefits programs, and photos of the homes.

Don’t miss out on this limited opportunity to win valuable prizes and to support the arts and members of your community.