Your Health
Vince Caballero to Head 2017 Santa Barbara Heart Walk

By Tamara White for Santa Barbara American Heart Association | June 28, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Vincent Caballero, Union Bank regional manager, will serve as chair of the American Heart Association’s 2017 Santa Barbara Heart & Stroke Walk/Run for the second consecutive year.

Vincent Caballero
Vincent Caballero

He will be responsible for overseeing the American Heart Association’s Healthy Living initiative with a focus on bringing new leadership and company involvement to the Heart & Stroke Walk in September.

Last year, Caballero brought Union Bank aboard as the first Heart Walk presenting sponsor in Santa Barbara.

Caballero is Santa Barbara County regional manager, consumer banking division for Union Bank with oversight of the region's retail branches.

He joined the bank in 2010 as a regional manager in the San Fernando Valley area and has some 30 years of financial services experience. He is passionate about the work of the American Heart Association because his mother is a heart-disease survivor.

The 2017 Santa Barbara Heart & Stroke Walk/Run will take place Saturday, Sept. 23, at Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

The 5K walk/non-competitive run encourages healthy eating habits while raising funds to support the AHA’s research and education efforts to fight heart disease and stroke, the nation’s No. 1 and No. 5 killers.

Before the walk, participants can explore the expo area including the Kids Zone, educational and sponsor booths, heart-healthy food, music, and a dog zone, sponsored by Loose Pooch Dog Club (doggie accessories, treats and water station will be provided).

Heart disease, stroke and other cardiovascular diseases are the leading killers in the United States, claiming the lives of more than 831,000 men, women and children every year.

Heart walks bring the community together to raise awareness and needed funds to fight these diseases.

The AHA works to save lives from heart disease and stroke by funding research, setting best practices for improving patient care, fighting for stronger public health policies and providing lifesaving tools to prevent and treat leading causes of death in the U.S.

For more information regarding the Santa Barbara Heart & Stroke Walk, visit www.sbheartwalk.com.

— Tamara White for Santa Barbara American Heart Association.

 


 

