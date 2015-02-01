Vince Caballero Named Union Bank’s Regional Manager for Santa Barbara County

Union Bank has announced that managing director Vincent “Vince”​ Caballero has been named a regional manager for the bank’s Consumer and Business Banking division in Santa Barbara County, overseeing the operations of retail branches in that region.

Caballero reports to managing director and regional president Leticia Aguilar.

“With a proven track record for successfully managing multiple branches in several regions, Vince is a solid leader, well-suited to guide the Santa Barbara area’s development efforts,” Aguilar said in a statement.

“We are confident that his strong customer focus and management experience will help us meet the financial needs of our valued Central Coast clients.”

Caballero has nearly 30 years of industry experience. He joined Union Bank in 2010 as a regional manager of the San Fernando Valley region.

Prior to Union Bank, he was a senior vice president and premier market manager for Bank of America. He started his career as a vice president and district manager for Wells Fargo Bank.

Active in the community, Caballero is a board member of the Autry National Center in Los Angeles and a member of the American Heart Association Leadership Committee. He is also a volunteer for Junior Achievement.

Caballero studied business at San Jose State University.

— Suzanne Crosina-Sahm is a corporate communications consultant for Union Bank.