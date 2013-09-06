Sansum Clinic’s Vince Jensen Elected to Board of UCSB Economic Forecast Project

Vince Jensen, president and chief operating officer of Sansum Clinic, has been elected to the Board of Directors of the UC Santa Barbara Economic Forecast Project.

“I'm pleased to have the opportunity to contribute to the Economic Forecast Project," Jensen said. "The information and services offered through this program provide valuable projections and insight about future economic activity that is vital to business owners in our community."

The UC Santa Barbara Economic Forecast Project was established in 1981 to provide Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties reliable information regarding economic, demographic and regional business trends. Under the direction of Peter Rupert, the Department of Economics at UCSB was the original proponent and sponsor for the project, but the project has since become a self-supporting and community-sponsored research program.

The program is research-oriented and uses the information gathered to publish detailed economic and demographic forecasts that are then distributed to California communities via the Internet, publications and events that are held across the state and throughout the year.

During the last four years, the EFP Economic Summit has seen unprecedented growth, both in numbers of attendees and in the quality and prominence of its speakers, and is now the largest event of its kind in the Tri-County area. The 2013 event featured Neil Barofsky, as well as speakers from The Brookings Institution, NYU and UCSB.

EFP’s Economic Summits are 100 percent community supported, with almost 90 sponsors representing every business sector in the county, including real estate, banking, law, media, tech, oil and gas, tourism, construction, government, education and nonprofits.

Jensen joined Sansum Clinic as president and chief operating officer in June 2012. He has more than 20 years of health-care leadership experience in large multispecialty group, hospital and IPA settings. In addition to his executive skills, he has particular expertise in strategic and business development, managed care negotiations and revenue cycle management.

Before joining Sansum Clinic, Jensen served for 12 years as chief operating officer of City of Hope Medical Group, overseeing its clinical and business operations. Prior to his role as COO, Jensen served as the vice president for managed care and business development at City of Hope, where he directed its contracting and joint venture programs. He was also responsible for the operations of the City of Hope Oncology Network, California’s then largest oncology specific IPA consisting of nearly 850,000 patients in Los Angeles.

Jensen is a well-recognized leader in the health-care community. He serves on the Board of Directors for the California Association of Physician Groups and is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, Healthcare Finance Management Association and the Medical Group Management Association.

He earned his undergraduate and master’s degrees in business administration and executive management from the University of LaVerne-Los Angeles.

— Jill Fonte is the director of marketing for Sansum Clinic.