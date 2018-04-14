Vince Vogel Pitches San Marcos to 1-0 Win Over Ventura

Baseball

Vince Vogel pitched a complete-game shutout, as San Marcos defeated Ventura 1-0 in a Channel League baseball game on Friday at Joe Mueller Field.

Vogel allowed five hits and three walks while striking out five.

The Royals scored the game's only run in the second inning. Vogel walked and went to third on a Dominic Roderick single to right with one out. Isaac Villarreal attempted to squeeze home Vogel, but Ventura pitcher Blake Corsentino gloved the ball and flipped it to the catcher to nail Vogel.

Logan Ring got hit by pitch to reload the bases and Roderick rushed home on a wild pitch.

Corsentino pitched a two-hitter for Ventura.

The Royals (2-2-1 in league) play a non-league game at Oxnard on Monday and travel to Santa Barbara for a league game on Tuesday.

