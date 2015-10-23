Vincent Edward Wall of Orcutt, 1929-2015

Posted on October 23, 2015 | 10:29 a.m.

Source: Ellen Wall

Vincent Edward Wall, 86, ("Sonny", "Vince", "Hurricane") was born in Lackawanna, New York, on Feb. 15, 1929, and made his transition in peace on Sept. 21, 2015.

He was the eldest of three, and grew up in the shadow of Bethlehem Steel and the Delaware Lackawanna Railroad.

A year and a half in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Orphan's Home in Cheektowaga, New York, was a turning point in his early life, and made a great impression on him to want to do good deeds and live a life of compassion (in his young mind he wanted to become a "saint").

He returned home to start working at a tender age, setting pins at the bowling alley, giving nearly all his pay to his mother. He performed household chores with vim and vigor.

It took him until age 20 to graduate from high school, having flunked third and fourth grades, and he worked nights on the railroad through high school.

But he persisted, and with the help of the GI Bill after four years service in the U.S. Navy, he earned a B.S. degree in electrical engineering from Northeastern University in Boston.

In 1965, he moved his family to California, working for SAMTEC on Vandenberg AFB until his retirement in 1990 to Orcutt, California.

He chose to look for the positives in life and in people, no matter what hands he was dealt, and he was dealt some bad hands early on. He was a generous-hearted, blustery, bee-in-his-bonnet, hoot.

He cherished his family, friends, and education. He pursued interests in painting (referring to himself as Vincent vanWent), dancing, investing, traveling, and continues threatening to "write a book!"

Vincent is survived by his four children, Ellen Wall (Stuart Sato), Eric Wall (Barbara Levy), Carolyn Wall, Christopher Wall (Monica); six grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He lived on his own terms in his own home until shortly before his passing. He was grateful for the life he lived, and will be sorely missed and forever loved.

Our heartfelt gratitude to his friend and advocate, Stan Garoutte, and all exceptionally compassionate caregivers at Marian Regional Medical Center, Alto Lucero Transitional Care, and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, who made his transition the most comfortable and peaceful possible.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to a charity such as Fr. Donahue's Mercy Home for Boy & Girls, Chicago, Illinois, Natural Resources Defense Council, or a charity of your choice would be lovely.

A Memorial Celebration of Life is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2015, at Unity Chapel of Light, 1165 Stubblefield Road, Santa Maria, California 93455.