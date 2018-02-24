Vincent Gonzalez Scores 2 Goals to Power Carpinteria to CIF Quarterfinal Win

Boys Soccer

Carpinteria didn't disappoint the home crowd on Saturday, scoring a 3-0 shutout of University Prep in the quarterfinals of the CIF-SS Division 6 boys soccer playoffs at Carpinteria Valley Memorial Stadium.

Vincent Gonzalez scored two goals for the Warriors, who advance to the semfinals on Tuesday. They will host Campbell Hall.

Gonzalez scored the first goal in the 35th minute, jumping on a rebound of a shot by Gabriel Barajas that hit the cross bar.

"The coaching staff encouraged the boys to score going into the half to gain momentum and they responded minutes after the request," coach Leo Quintero said. "It is always great to go into halftime with a lead."



Jose Jimenez made it 2-0 in the 49th minute. He took a long pass from Barajas, took two defenders down the right flank and snuck a shot through the near post and past the goalkeeper.



Three minutes later, Vincent found the back of the net for his second goal off a nice cross from Angel Orozco who had just entered the game.

Goalkeeper Cristian Estrada finished with five saves to earn the shutout.



"Defensively, we were strong tonight," Quintero said. "Good defense creates great offense.

"We are proud of this group," he added. "Special thanks to coach Jerry Rodriguez and coach Ryan Warner for countless hours with our group this season. The win reflects their leadership and effort put forth."

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.