Vincent Martinez Joins Community Action Commission Board of Directors

By Elizabeth Lee for the Community Action Commission | July 26, 2013 | 8:37 a.m.

The Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County is pleased to announce the appointment of Vincent Martinez, managing partner of Twitchell and Rice in Santa Maria, to the CAC Board of Directors.

Martinez
Vincent Martinez

Martinez was born and raised in Orange County, attended Loyola Marymount University and graduated in 1991 with a degree in business administration. He earned his law degree from Loyola Marymount University School of Law in 1994.

That year, Martinez began his career as an attorney in Santa Maria, where he eventually joined the law firm of Twitchell and Rice as an associate. In 2000, Martinez became a partner in Twitchell and Rice and became the managing partner of the firm that same year.

Martinez is a member of the Northern Santa Barbara County Bar Association and in 1999 served as its president. He is also a member of the California State Bar.

As the managing partner of Twitchell and Rice, Martinez has encouraged all members of the law firm to engage in community service as part of their commitment to the practice of law.

Martinez has served as a member of the Marian Hospital Community Board from 2003 to 2009, commissioner of the Santa Barbara County First 5 Children and Families Commission, board member of the Northern Santa Barbara County United Way (president in the year 2001), trustee of the Marian Foundation from 2001 to the present, Santa Maria Youth and Family Center Board of Directors from 1996 to 2000 (serving as president in 1998), Board of Directors of the Nipomo Chamber of Commerce in 2005 and president of the Hispanic Medical/Legal Association.

For his service to the community and his commitment to the profession of law, Martinez was awarded the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce Hispanic Businessman of the Year in 2003. He is a member of the Santa Marie Elks and is a fellow in the Santa Barbara County Foundation Katherine Harvey Fellowship Program.

The CAC is the largest private, nonprofit agency serving all of Santa Barbara County. It was founded in 1967 and now serves more than 10,000 children, youth, families, adults and seniors each year. To learn more about CAC’s work, click here or click here

— Elizabeth Lee is a grant writer for the Community Action Commission.

