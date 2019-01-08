Vincent Reyes Castro, of Santa Barbara, 1921-2018

Posted on January 8, 2019 | 3:16 p.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

The family of Vincent “Chente” Reyes Castro is sad to announce his passing at Veterans Hospital in Los Angeles. Our beloved brother, uncle and cousin was born in Floresville, Texas, on Dec. 11, 1921. He died on Dec. 21, 2018.

As a duty to his country, he joined the Marines on July 3, 1942, and served until March 28, 1945. Chente, as we all lovingly called him, was a proud Marine who selflessly served our country during World War II and, unfortunately, was wounded in the Pacific Theater.

Chente was predeceased by his father and his loving mother Corrina Reyes Castro; brothers Joe Castro and Ross Castro; and sisters, Belle Soria, Margaret Sierra and Virginia Sandoval. He is also survived by his “Baby” sister Anna Castro Martinez; sister–in-law Cecilia Castro, wife of Ross; as well as his many cousins, nephews and nieces throughout the country.

Our Chente, loved and lived life to the fullest. It was well known throughout the family that he loved to travel. Chente was not a man who liked to stay in one place too long; therefore, he was our beloved “Rolling Stone.” Whenever he showed up, he brought joy to our hearts.

Our family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire Los Angeles Veterans Administration, the housing staffs of buildings 213 and 215, and the entire medical staff and group of social workers.

A special thank you to the St. Joseph Center Payee Program administrators, Emilie Hunter, and with deep sadness, we would be remiss not to mention Daniel Manrique, a fellow Marine who sadly was tragically slain at the recent incident in Thousand Oaks. You have provided compassionate and tireless care which helped Vincent Reyes Castro live a more comfortable life. The family is extremely grateful.

On May 14, 2014, God sent us a new family member in Karen Torres. She was not only “Castro’s” – as he was referred to by the staff, companion care-giver, Karen was the only available family member who was with him on a daily basis.

This was not just a business arrangement, this was a family bound of love. Chente and Karen established an immediate bond and as the entire medical staff indicated in their monthly medical updates, “If it wasn’t for Karen, we do not know where we would be without her” because he was so dependent on her.

As a family, words cannot express our sincerest gratitude to Karen for her commitment to “Castro,” so that he would live the best quality of life with the dignity he deserved. Without her love and compassion these last 4 1/2 years, Chente’s life would have been much different.

Thank you, Karen, and we will forever love you.

The Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at St. Barbara’s Parish at The Old Mission, followed immediately by burial at Calvary Cemetery, 199 N. Hope Ave., Santa Barbara.

Donations made be made in honor of Vincent Reyes Castro to buildinghomesforheroes.org or to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.